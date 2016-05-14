Guardian endorsements: A quick guide

Here's a simple guide to print or use on your phone

For a full explanation of Guardian endorsements, see here. For an easily printable, PDF version of this guide, click here.

President: Bernie Sanders

US Senate: Kamala Harris

Congress, D 12: Nancy Pelosi

State Senate, D 11: Jane Kim

Superior Court Judge: Victor Hwang

State Assembly, District 17: No endorsement

State Assembly, District 19: Phil Ting

Prop. 50: Yes

Prop. AA: No

Prop. A: Yes

Prop. B: No

Prop C: Yes, yes, yes

Prop. D: Yes

Prop. E: Yes

Democratic County Central Committee District 17 (Remember you can vote for ONLY 14 or your ballot will be spoiled):

Wade Woods

Cindy Wu

Petra DeJesus

Bevan Dufty

David Campos

Jane Kim

Frances Hsieh

Rafael Mandelman

Sophie Maxwell

Alysabeth Alexander

Tom Ammiano

Jon Golinger

Pratima Gupta

Aaron Peskin

Democratic County Central Committee, District 19 (You can vote for ONLY 10):

Norman Yee

Leah LaCroix

Sandra Lee Fewer

Brigitte Davila

Hene Kelly

Myrna Melgar

Eric Mar