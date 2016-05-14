Guardian endorsements: A quick guide

For a full explanation of Guardian endorsements, see here. For an easily printable, PDF version of this guide, click here.
President: Bernie Sanders
US Senate: Kamala Harris
Congress, D 12: Nancy Pelosi
State Senate, D 11: Jane Kim
Superior Court Judge: Victor Hwang
State Assembly, District 17: No endorsement
State Assembly, District 19: Phil Ting
Prop. 50: Yes
Prop. AA: No
Prop. A: Yes
Prop. B: No
Prop C: Yes, yes, yes
Prop. D: Yes
Prop. E: Yes
Democratic County Central Committee District 17 (Remember you can vote for ONLY 14 or your ballot will be spoiled):
Wade Woods
Cindy Wu
Petra DeJesus
Bevan Dufty
David Campos
Jane Kim
Frances Hsieh
Rafael Mandelman
Sophie Maxwell
Alysabeth Alexander
Tom Ammiano
Jon Golinger
Pratima Gupta
Aaron Peskin
Democratic County Central Committee, District 19 (You can vote for ONLY 10):
Norman Yee
Leah LaCroix
Sandra Lee Fewer
Brigitte Davila
Hene Kelly
Myrna Melgar
Eric Mar