Our handy clipout guide for the March 3 primary

Take this to the polls and vote!

By Guardian Editorial -
Jackie Fielder is running against Scott Wiener for State Senate

Here are the Bay Guardian endorsements in a handy print-out guide to take to the polls. For our full endorsements, click here

President: Bernie Sanders

Congress, D 12: No recommendation

State Senate, D 11: Jackie Fielder

State Assembly, D17: No endorsement

State Assembly, D19: No endorsement

Superior Court Judge, Seat 1: Maria Evangelista

Superior Court Judge, Seat 18: Michelle Tong

Superior Court Judge, Seat 21: Carolyn Gold

San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, AD 17:

John Avalos
Hillary Ronen
David Campos
Christopher Christensen
Matt Haney
Frances Hsieh
Shanell Williams
Shamann Walton
Nomvula O’Meara
Jane Kim
Honey Mahogany
Gloria Berry
Peter Gallotta
Anabel Ibañez

AD 19

Mano Raju
Queena Chen
Leah LaCroix
Li Miao Lovett
Janice Li
Gordon Mar
Faauuga Moliga
Keith Baraka
Kelly Akemi Groth
A.J. Thomas

BALLOT MEASURES

State Prop. 13: YES

Prop. A: YES

Prop. B: YES

Prop. C: YES

Prop. D: YES

Prop. E: YES, YES, YES

