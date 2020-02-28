Take this to the polls and vote!

Here are the Bay Guardian endorsements in a handy print-out guide to take to the polls. For our full endorsements, click here.

President: Bernie Sanders

Congress, D 12: No recommendation

State Senate, D 11: Jackie Fielder

State Assembly, D17: No endorsement

State Assembly, D19: No endorsement

Superior Court Judge, Seat 1: Maria Evangelista

Superior Court Judge, Seat 18: Michelle Tong

Superior Court Judge, Seat 21: Carolyn Gold

San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, AD 17:

John Avalos

Hillary Ronen

David Campos

Christopher Christensen

Matt Haney

Frances Hsieh

Shanell Williams

Shamann Walton

Nomvula O’Meara

Jane Kim

Honey Mahogany

Gloria Berry

Peter Gallotta

Anabel Ibañez

AD 19

Mano Raju

Queena Chen

Leah LaCroix

Li Miao Lovett

Janice Li

Gordon Mar

Faauuga Moliga

Keith Baraka

Kelly Akemi Groth

A.J. Thomas

BALLOT MEASURES

State Prop. 13: YES

Prop. A: YES

Prop. B: YES

Prop. C: YES

Prop. D: YES

Prop. E: YES, YES, YES