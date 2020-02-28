Here are the Bay Guardian endorsements in a handy print-out guide to take to the polls. For our full endorsements, click here.
President: Bernie Sanders
Congress, D 12: No recommendation
State Senate, D 11: Jackie Fielder
State Assembly, D17: No endorsement
State Assembly, D19: No endorsement
Superior Court Judge, Seat 1: Maria Evangelista
Superior Court Judge, Seat 18: Michelle Tong
Superior Court Judge, Seat 21: Carolyn Gold
San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, AD 17:
John Avalos
Hillary Ronen
David Campos
Christopher Christensen
Matt Haney
Frances Hsieh
Shanell Williams
Shamann Walton
Nomvula O’Meara
Jane Kim
Honey Mahogany
Gloria Berry
Peter Gallotta
Anabel Ibañez
AD 19
Mano Raju
Queena Chen
Leah LaCroix
Li Miao Lovett
Janice Li
Gordon Mar
Faauuga Moliga
Keith Baraka
Kelly Akemi Groth
A.J. Thomas
BALLOT MEASURES
State Prop. 13: YES
Prop. A: YES
Prop. B: YES
Prop. C: YES
Prop. D: YES
Prop. E: YES, YES, YES