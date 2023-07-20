Get ready to honor your favorites in our 48th annual Readers' Poll

Best Burrito, Best Podcast, Best Drag Queen, Best Bike Shop, Best Dive Bar, Best Brunch, Best Dispensary, Best Street Fair…

It’s almost time to honor the people, places, and community organizations that make the Bay Area the best place to live in the world!

Polls open the morning of July 31 and continue through August 28, and winners will be announced in September along with our special Editors’ Picks of the best of the best.

This is the ORIGINAL Best of the Bay, the first city “Best of” in the country, launched by Bay Guardian editors in the 1970s—a tradition lovingly continued through 48 Hills. Thousands vote every year to show the true greatness and civic spirit of the Bay.

Tell your friends and favorites to get ready to vote July 31

SEE LAST YEAR’S WINNERS FOR INSPIRATION!

Contact Imelda Carrasco at imelda@48hills.org for advertising opportunities