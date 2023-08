Best Burrito, Best Drag Queen, Best Street Fair, Best DJ, Best Cafe, Best Podcast, Best Shoe Store… It’s time to tell us your favorite things about living in the Bay Area in our 48th annual Best of the Bay Readers’ Poll, co-hosted with daily news + culture site 48 Hills! (View our previous winners here.)

The poll closes August 28, so tell all your friends and local favorites. We’ll announce the winners in September. Happy Voting!