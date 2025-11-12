Our 51st annual Readers' Poll celebrates everything that's Best about the Bay Area—chosen by the people who live here.

48 Hills and the Bay Guardian are proud to present the 51st Annual Best of the Bay! Thousands of our readers voted, telling us who they think deserved to be called “best” in dozens of categories like Best Burrito, Best Drag Show, Best Bookstore, Best Street Fair, Best Date Restaurant, Best Dive Bar….

You can find the results in four sections below, with more of our Editors’ Picks published here (with more to come throughout the year, we can’t stop!). As the Bay Area’s daily, independent, nonprofit, community-funded news + arts site, we need your help to keep this tradition alive and continue serving this great community.

BEST OF THE BAY 2024 READERS’ POLL WINNERS:

CITY LIVING

Best Salon, Best Bike Repair, Best Podcast, Best Hotel, Best Tour, Best Gym, more

FOOD & DRINK

Best Burrito, Best Best Pizza, Best Brunch, Best Date Restaurant, Best Sports Bar, more

ARTS & NIGHTLIFE

Best Nightclub, Best Art Gallery, Best Drag Show, Best Live Venue, Best Dance Club, more

SHOPPING

Best Bookstore, Best Bike Shop, Best Cannabis Dispensary, Best Shoe Store, more

See last year’s winners here.