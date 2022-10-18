Our complete guide to the election: Take this to the polls!

STATEWIDE RACES

US Senate

Alex Padilla

Governor

No endorsement

Lt. Governor

No endorsement

Secretary of State

Shirley Weber

Controller

No endorsement

Treasurer

No endorsement

Attorney General

Rob Bonta

Insurance commissioner

Ricardo Lara

Superintendent of public instruction

Tony Thurmond

Board of Equalization

Sally Lieber

Congress, 12th District

No endorsement

State Assembly, District 17

David Campos

State Assembly, District 19

Phil Ting

Judges of the Supreme and Appeals Courts

Yes on all

SAN FRANCISCO RACES

Board of Education

Alida Fisher

Gabriela Lopez

Lisa Weissman-Ward

Community College Board

Susan Solomon

Anita Martinez

Vick Chung

Community College Board, short term

Adolfo Velasquez,

Assessor-Recorder

Joaquin Torres

District Attorney

John Hamasaki

Public Defender

Mano Raju

Board of Supervisors, District 2

No endorsement

Board of Supervisors District 4

Gordon Mar

Board of Supervisors, District 6

Honey Mahogany

Board of Supervisors, District 8

Rafael Mandelman

Board of Supervisors, District 10

Shamann Walton

STATE BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 1

Reproductive freedom

YES, YES, YES

Proposition 26

Gambling in California

NO

Proposition 27

Gambling in California, part 2

NO

Proposition 28

Funding for arts and music in public schools

YES

Proposition 29

Dialysis medical staff

NO

Proposition 30

Taxes for wildfire prevention

YES

Proposition 31

Tobacco products referendum

YES

SAN FRANCISCO PROPOSITIONS

Proposition A

Pension adjustments

YES

Proposition B

Street cleaning and public works

YES

Proposition C

Homeless commission

YES

Proposition D

Housing developer giveaway

NO, NO, NO

Proposition E

Streamline affordable housing

YES, YES, YES

Proposition F

Library Preservation Fund

YES

Proposition G

Student success fund

YES

Proposition H

Election year changes

YES

Proposition I

Cars on JFK Drive and Great Highway

NO

Proposition J

Car ban in Golden Gate Park

YES

Proposition L

Sales tax for Muni

YES

Proposition M

Vacant apartments tax

YES, YES, YES

Proposition N

Golden Gate Park garage

YES

Proposition O

City College parcel tax

YES