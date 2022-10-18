For full details on our endorsements, go here. For a PDF of these endorsements, click here.
STATEWIDE RACES
US Senate
Alex Padilla
Governor
No endorsement
Lt. Governor
No endorsement
Secretary of State
Shirley Weber
Controller
No endorsement
Treasurer
No endorsement
Attorney General
Rob Bonta
Insurance commissioner
Ricardo Lara
Superintendent of public instruction
Tony Thurmond
Board of Equalization
Sally Lieber
Congress, 12th District
No endorsement
State Assembly, District 17
David Campos
State Assembly, District 19
Phil Ting
Judges of the Supreme and Appeals Courts
Yes on all
SAN FRANCISCO RACES
Board of Education
Alida Fisher
Gabriela Lopez
Lisa Weissman-Ward
Community College Board
Susan Solomon
Anita Martinez
Vick Chung
Community College Board, short term
Adolfo Velasquez,
Assessor-Recorder
Joaquin Torres
District Attorney
John Hamasaki
Public Defender
Mano Raju
Board of Supervisors, District 2
No endorsement
Board of Supervisors District 4
Gordon Mar
Board of Supervisors, District 6
Honey Mahogany
Board of Supervisors, District 8
Rafael Mandelman
Board of Supervisors, District 10
Shamann Walton
STATE BALLOT MEASURES
Proposition 1
Reproductive freedom
YES, YES, YES
Proposition 26
Gambling in California
NO
Proposition 27
Gambling in California, part 2
NO
Proposition 28
Funding for arts and music in public schools
YES
Proposition 29
Dialysis medical staff
NO
Proposition 30
Taxes for wildfire prevention
YES
Proposition 31
Tobacco products referendum
YES
SAN FRANCISCO PROPOSITIONS
Proposition A
Pension adjustments
YES
Proposition B
Street cleaning and public works
YES
Proposition C
Homeless commission
YES
Proposition D
Housing developer giveaway
NO, NO, NO
Proposition E
Streamline affordable housing
YES, YES, YES
Proposition F
Library Preservation Fund
YES
Proposition G
Student success fund
YES
Proposition H
Election year changes
YES
Proposition I
Cars on JFK Drive and Great Highway
NO
Proposition J
Car ban in Golden Gate Park
YES
Proposition L
Sales tax for Muni
YES
Proposition M
Vacant apartments tax
YES, YES, YES
Proposition N
Golden Gate Park garage
YES
Proposition O
City College parcel tax
YES