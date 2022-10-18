The Bay Guardian Fall 2022 Election Clip-Out Guide

Our complete guide to the election: Take this to the polls!

By
Guardian Editorial
-
Honey Mahogany for District 6 Supervisor

For full details on our endorsements, go here. For a PDF of these endorsements, click here.

STATEWIDE RACES

US Senate
Alex Padilla

Governor
No endorsement

Lt. Governor
No endorsement

Secretary of State
Shirley Weber

Controller
No endorsement

Treasurer
No endorsement

Attorney General
Rob Bonta

Insurance commissioner
Ricardo Lara

Superintendent of public instruction
Tony Thurmond

Board of Equalization
Sally Lieber

Congress, 12th District
No endorsement

State Assembly, District 17
David Campos

State Assembly, District 19
Phil Ting

Judges of the Supreme and Appeals Courts
Yes on all

SAN FRANCISCO RACES

Board of Education
Alida Fisher
Gabriela Lopez
Lisa Weissman-Ward

Community College Board
Susan Solomon
Anita Martinez
Vick Chung

Community College Board, short term
Adolfo Velasquez,

Assessor-Recorder
Joaquin Torres

District Attorney
John Hamasaki

Public Defender
Mano Raju

Board of Supervisors, District 2
No endorsement

Board of Supervisors District 4
Gordon Mar

Board of Supervisors, District 6
Honey Mahogany

Board of Supervisors, District 8
Rafael Mandelman

Board of Supervisors, District 10
Shamann Walton

STATE BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 1
Reproductive freedom
YES, YES, YES

Proposition 26
Gambling in California
NO

Proposition 27
Gambling in California, part 2
NO

Proposition 28
Funding for arts and music in public schools
YES

Proposition 29
Dialysis medical staff
NO

Proposition 30
Taxes for wildfire prevention
YES

Proposition 31
Tobacco products referendum
YES

SAN FRANCISCO PROPOSITIONS

Proposition A
Pension adjustments
YES

Proposition B
Street cleaning and public works
YES

Proposition C
Homeless commission
YES

Proposition D
Housing developer giveaway
NO, NO, NO

Proposition E
Streamline affordable housing
YES, YES, YES

Proposition F
Library Preservation Fund
YES 

Proposition G
Student success fund
YES

Proposition H
Election year changes
YES

Proposition I
Cars on JFK Drive and Great Highway
NO

Proposition J
Car ban in Golden Gate Park
YES

Proposition L
Sales tax for Muni
YES

Proposition M
Vacant apartments tax
YES, YES, YES

Proposition N
Golden Gate Park garage
YES

Proposition O
City College parcel tax
YES

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR