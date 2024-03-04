You can find our full endorsements here. Vote!
US Senate: Barbara Lee
Superior Court Judge Seat 1: Michael Isaku Begart
Superior Court Judge Seat 13: Patrick Thompson
State Assembly, District 17: No endorsement
State Assembly, District 19: No endorsement
State Senate: No endorsement
Democratic County Central Committee:
Assembly District 17:
Peter Gallotta
Kristin Hardy
John Avalos
Jeremy Lee
Vick Chung
Patrick Bell
Gloria Berry
Adolfo Velasquez
Michael Nguyen
Sydney Simpson
Joshua Rudy Ochoa
Sal Rosselli
Jane Kim
Anita Martinez
Assembly District 19:
Natalie Gee
Greg Hardeman
Frances Hsieh
Leah LaCroix
Connie Chan
Queena Chen
Sandra Lee Fewer
Mano Raju
Hene Kelley
Gordon Mar
Proposition 1: Mental health services
Yes, with reservations
Proposition A: Affordable Housing Bond
YES
Proposition B: Police Staffing
NO
Proposition C: Transfer tax exemption
NO
Proposition D: Ethics laws
YES
Proposition E: Police procedures
NO
Proposition F: Drug testing welfare recipients
NO
Proposition G: Algebra for eighth graders
NO