From Best Burrito to Best Drag Show: Tell us what you love, in our 52nd annual celebration of the Best Place on Earth.

Welcome to the 52nd annual Bay Guardian Best of the Bay Readers’ Poll, hosted by 48 Hills! Here’s where you tell us what you love most about living in the best place on Earth. We are so proud to continue his tradition, one that started in 1974 when the Bay Guardian became the first city paper to ask its readers to vote on their local favorites.

Voting ends OCTOBER 1, so get the word out to all your friends and favorite local businesses and organizations. You don’t have to fill out every category to enter, but show as much love as you can—and don’t forget to hit the “Submit” button at the end! You can view past winners here, sign up for our newsletters to get updates and announcements here, and help us keep this tradition alive by supporting us here. Happy voting!