Best of the Bay 2016 polls are open! Vote now for your favorites in every category!

The polls are open! Vote now on our 41st Best of the Bay!

VOTE HERE: www.tinyurl.com/BestoftheBay2016

Polls are open until through September 28, so spread the word!

Categories include: City Living, Food and Drink, Arts and Entertainment, and Shopping.

Winners will be announced in our deluxe Best of the Bay edition in October!