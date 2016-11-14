Support local journalism! Score Vintage Bay Guardian logo stuff

Support local, independent media and score vintage Guardian logo tees, totes, and bumper stickers

By Marke B -

In honor of our 50th anniversary, we’ve partnered with 48 Hills to revive the vintage ’70s Bay Guardian logo! Support local, independent media and score vintage Guardian logo tees, totes, and bumper stickers.

>> VISIT THE SHOP NOW <<

 

bayguardian

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY