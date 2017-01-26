We’re happy to announce that the first phase of our project to recover and make available all 50 years of the Bay Guardian has launched!

We’ve rebuilt all print articles and blog entries 2006-2014 in an online searchable database. The database is being hosted by our sister site, 48 Hills. SEARCH THE ARCHIVE HERE!

Soon we’ll be adding pictures to the articles. Then we’ll be adding all text of articles 1989-2005. Ultimately, we’ll be working with the Internet Archives to post a complete set of searchable, flip-thru editions from 1966-2016.

WE NEED YOUR HELP to reach this goal. Please donate today to help preserve this essential piece of San Francisco history!