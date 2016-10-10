Print this out and take it to the polls or use it to fill out your mail-in ballot. For a full explanation of our endorsements, go here.
>>> CLICK HERE FOR THE PRINTABLE CLEAN SLATE GUIDE (PDF)
President: Hillary Clinton
US Senate: Kamala Harris
Congress, District 12: Nancy Pelosi
State Senate, District 11: Jane Kim
State Assembly, District 17: No endorsement
State Assembly, District 19: Phil Ting
Superior Court Judge: Victor Hwang
Board of Education: Stevon Cook, Matt Haney, Mark Sanchez
Community College Board: Rafael Mandelman, Tom Temprano, Shanell Williams
BART Board District 7: Lateefah Simon
BART Board District 9: Bevan Dufty
Board of Supervisors, District 1: Sandra Lee Fewer
Board of Supervisors, District 3: Aaron Peksin
Board of Supervisors, District 5: Dean Preston
Board of Supervisors, District 7: Norman Yee
Board of Supervisors, District 9: Hillary Ronen
Board of Supervisors, District 11: Kimberly Alvarenga
STATE BALLOT MEASURES
Prop. 51 (school bonds): YES
Prop. 52 (Medi-Cal hospital fee): YES
Prop. 53 (revenue bond vote): NO
Prop. 54 (legislative sunshine): YES
Prop. 55 (tax extension on the rich): YES
Prop 56 (cigarette tax): YES
Prop. 57 (earlier parole): YES
Prop. 58 (English language learning): YES
Prop. 59 (overturning Citizens United): YES
Prop. 60 (condoms in porn films): NO
Prop. 61 (drug prices): YES
Prop. 62 (death penalty repeal): YES YES YES
Prop. 63 (ammunition sales): YES
Prop. 64 (marijuana legalization): YES
Prop. 65 (carry-out bags): NO
Prop. 66 (death penalty enforcement): NO NO NO
Prop. 67 (plastic bag ban): YES
SAN FRANCISCO BALLOT MEASURES
Prop. A (school bonds): YES
Prop. B (City College parcel tax): YES
Prop. C (affordable housing loans): YES
Prop. D (elect our elected officials): YES YES YES
Prop. E (street trees): YES
Prop. F (youth voting): YES
Prop. G (police accountability): YES
Prop. H (public advocate) YES YES YES
Prop. I (funding for seniors): YES
Prop. J (funding for homeless services): YES
Prop. K (sales tax increase): YES
Prop. L (Muni oversight): YES
Prop. M (housing and development commission): YES YES YES
Prop. N (non-citizen voting): YES
Prop. O (office development in Hunters Point): NO
Prop. P (competitive bids for affordable housing): NO
Prop. Q (tents on the sidewalk): NO
Prop. R (new police unit): NO
Prop. S (hotel tax allocation): YES
Prop. T (lobbyist contributions): YES
Prop. U (affordable housing requirements) NO NO NO
Prop. V (sugary beverage taxes): YES
Prop. W (mansion tax): YES
Prop. X (arts and industrial space retention): YES
Prop. RR (BART Bonds): YES