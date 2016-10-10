A simple guide to the complicated November ballot

Print this out and take it to the polls or use it to fill out your mail-in ballot. For a full explanation of our endorsements, go here.

>>> CLICK HERE FOR THE PRINTABLE CLEAN SLATE GUIDE (PDF)

President: Hillary Clinton

US Senate: Kamala Harris

Congress, District 12: Nancy Pelosi

State Senate, District 11: Jane Kim

State Assembly, District 17: No endorsement

State Assembly, District 19: Phil Ting

Superior Court Judge: Victor Hwang

Board of Education: Stevon Cook, Matt Haney, Mark Sanchez

Community College Board: Rafael Mandelman, Tom Temprano, Shanell Williams

BART Board District 7: Lateefah Simon

BART Board District 9: Bevan Dufty

Board of Supervisors, District 1: Sandra Lee Fewer

Board of Supervisors, District 3: Aaron Peksin

Board of Supervisors, District 5: Dean Preston

Board of Supervisors, District 7: Norman Yee

Board of Supervisors, District 9: Hillary Ronen

Board of Supervisors, District 11: Kimberly Alvarenga

STATE BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. 51 (school bonds): YES

Prop. 52 (Medi-Cal hospital fee): YES

Prop. 53 (revenue bond vote): NO

Prop. 54 (legislative sunshine): YES

Prop. 55 (tax extension on the rich): YES

Prop 56 (cigarette tax): YES

Prop. 57 (earlier parole): YES

Prop. 58 (English language learning): YES

Prop. 59 (overturning Citizens United): YES

Prop. 60 (condoms in porn films): NO

Prop. 61 (drug prices): YES

Prop. 62 (death penalty repeal): YES YES YES

Prop. 63 (ammunition sales): YES

Prop. 64 (marijuana legalization): YES

Prop. 65 (carry-out bags): NO

Prop. 66 (death penalty enforcement): NO NO NO

Prop. 67 (plastic bag ban): YES

SAN FRANCISCO BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. A (school bonds): YES

Prop. B (City College parcel tax): YES

Prop. C (affordable housing loans): YES

Prop. D (elect our elected officials): YES YES YES

Prop. E (street trees): YES

Prop. F (youth voting): YES

Prop. G (police accountability): YES

Prop. H (public advocate) YES YES YES

Prop. I (funding for seniors): YES

Prop. J (funding for homeless services): YES

Prop. K (sales tax increase): YES

Prop. L (Muni oversight): YES

Prop. M (housing and development commission): YES YES YES

Prop. N (non-citizen voting): YES

Prop. O (office development in Hunters Point): NO

Prop. P (competitive bids for affordable housing): NO

Prop. Q (tents on the sidewalk): NO

Prop. R (new police unit): NO

Prop. S (hotel tax allocation): YES

Prop. T (lobbyist contributions): YES

Prop. U (affordable housing requirements) NO NO NO

Prop. V (sugary beverage taxes): YES

Prop. W (mansion tax): YES

Prop. X (arts and industrial space retention): YES

Prop. RR (BART Bonds): YES