CLEAN SLATE GUIDE 2016: Print this and take to the polls

A simple guide to the complicated November ballot

By Tim Redmond -

Print this out and take it to the polls or use it to fill out your mail-in ballot. For a full explanation of our endorsements, go here.

>>> CLICK HERE FOR THE PRINTABLE CLEAN SLATE GUIDE (PDF) 

Hillary Ronen, Sandra Lee Fewer,Dean Preston, Aaron Peskin, and Kimberly Alvarenga, along with Norman Yee (not pictured) are out choices to keep the progressives in control at City Hall
President: Hillary Clinton

US Senate: Kamala Harris

Congress, District 12: Nancy Pelosi

State Senate, District 11: Jane Kim

State Assembly, District 17: No endorsement

State Assembly, District 19: Phil Ting

Superior Court Judge: Victor Hwang

 

Board of Education: Stevon Cook, Matt Haney, Mark Sanchez

Community College Board: Rafael Mandelman, Tom Temprano, Shanell Williams

BART Board District 7: Lateefah Simon

BART Board District 9: Bevan Dufty

Board of Supervisors, District 1: Sandra Lee Fewer

Board of Supervisors, District 3: Aaron Peksin

Board of Supervisors, District 5: Dean Preston

Board of Supervisors, District 7: Norman Yee

Board of Supervisors, District 9: Hillary Ronen

Board of Supervisors, District 11: Kimberly Alvarenga

 

STATE BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. 51 (school bonds): YES

Prop. 52 (Medi-Cal hospital fee): YES

Prop. 53 (revenue bond vote): NO

Prop. 54 (legislative sunshine): YES

Prop. 55 (tax extension on the rich): YES

Prop 56 (cigarette tax): YES

Prop. 57 (earlier parole): YES

Prop. 58 (English language learning): YES

Prop. 59 (overturning Citizens United): YES

Prop. 60 (condoms in porn films): NO

Prop. 61 (drug prices): YES

Prop. 62 (death penalty repeal): YES YES YES

Prop. 63 (ammunition sales): YES

Prop. 64 (marijuana legalization): YES

Prop. 65 (carry-out bags): NO

Prop. 66 (death penalty enforcement): NO NO NO

Prop. 67 (plastic bag ban): YES

 

SAN FRANCISCO BALLOT MEASURES

 

Prop. A (school bonds): YES

Prop. B (City College parcel tax): YES

Prop. C (affordable housing loans): YES

Prop. D (elect our elected officials): YES YES YES

Prop. E (street trees): YES

Prop. F (youth voting): YES

Prop. G (police accountability): YES

Prop. H (public advocate) YES YES YES

Prop. I (funding for seniors): YES

Prop. J (funding for homeless services): YES

Prop. K (sales tax increase): YES

Prop. L (Muni oversight): YES

Prop. M (housing and development commission): YES YES YES

Prop. N (non-citizen voting): YES

Prop. O (office development in Hunters Point): NO

Prop. P (competitive bids for affordable housing): NO

Prop. Q (tents on the sidewalk): NO

Prop. R (new police unit): NO

Prop. S (hotel tax allocation): YES

Prop. T (lobbyist contributions): YES

Prop. U (affordable housing requirements) NO NO NO

Prop. V (sugary beverage taxes): YES

Prop. W (mansion tax): YES

Prop. X (arts and industrial space retention): YES

Prop. RR (BART Bonds): YES

 

